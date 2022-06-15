Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra, who is known for his stint in shows like Naagin and Bigg Boss has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.99 crore. The actor who was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp’ reportedly promised the woman to return the sum at 2.5 per cent interest.Also Read - Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Faces Backlash For Mocking Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis

According to a tweet by ANI, “Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Many Muslim Friends Have Premarital Sex, Drink, Smoke...,' Defends Nupur Sharma Again

Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022



Another ANI tweet reads as, “The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Brutally Trolled For Calling Qatar Airways CEO 'Idiot Of A Man' While Reacting To A Spoof Video

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

On a related note, in his recent stint on ‘Lock Upp’, Karanvir had admitted that he was in debt and that he would have thought of suicide if he didn’t have a family. The actor had reportedly told other participants that he was facing a financial crisis and that he had cases filed against him for defaulting on loans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaaranvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Karanvir, whose real name is Manoj Bohra, has participated in around ten reality shows such as Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 12.