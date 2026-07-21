Karanvir Bohra breaks silence on divorce rumours with Teejay Sidhu, says ‘I don’t want to…’

Karanvir Bohra has finally reacted to the divorce rumours with his wife Teejay Sidhu, says 'Please respect...'

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Television actor Karanvir Bohra has finally reacted to the rumours surrounding his marriage with wife Teejay Sidhu. While speculation about their relationship has been circulating on social media, the actor chose not to comment on it and requested everyone to respect his privacy.

Speaking to ETimes, Karanvir said he does not want to discuss his personal life at the moment. “I would not like to talk about this right now. When I don’t want to discuss something, I respectfully say so, and I hope people respect that,” he said.

The actor also shared that he no longer lets online criticism affect him. According to Karanvir, he has learned to ignore negative comments and does not get hurt by what people say on social media.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have been married for nearly 20 years and are parents to three daughters, including twin girls born in 2016 and their youngest daughter, who was born in 2020.

Apart from his personal life, Karanvir also looked back at his acting career. He revealed that he regrets missing out on two popular television shows, Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, because he was busy shooting for a film at the time.

“I was offered Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but I was shooting a film then. I really wish I had been a part of those shows,” he said.

Over the years, Karanvir has also appeared in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Lock Upp, which he believes helped audiences know him beyond his fictional characters.