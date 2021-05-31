Mumbai: Actor Karanvir Bohra recently took to Instagram and shared a funny video in which he can be seen in the car along with his wife, Teejay Siddhu and their daughter Vienna Bohra. In the video, he is trying to kiss his wife but is stopped by his daughter – because of moral police. In the caption, KV asked his fans if “this happens to all the husbands who are Dads.” Take a look at Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram humorous post below. Also Read - Naagin 6: Niyati Fatnani To Play Shape-Shifting Adinaagin In Ekta Kapoor's Show?

Karanvir Bohra is prohibited from kissing his wife

Karanvir Bohra shared a video where the trio is seen enjoying their time in a parked car and his wife drinks water while sitting on the driver’s seat. As she is sipping on water, Karanvir, who is sitting next to her says, “Oh Sweet you look so beautiful drinking water” and therefore the couple comes on the brink of a loving kiss. Just before they’re about to seal their kiss, their daughter interrupts and starts hitting him with a toy from the rear seat and Karanvir refers to her as “Moral Police.” They’re once more interrupted in their second plan to kiss and he asks her daughter why he cannot kiss her mother. Within the caption, he wrote, “Does this happen to all the Dads? Deprived of kissing your own wife… as #moralpolice is always watching @twinbabydiaries.” Also Read - Sudha Chandran Remembers Her Father in a Hearfelt Post: 'I Should be Born as Your Daughter Again'

The post was filled in with comments such as, “Omg! As a child, I remember moral policing parents. Those innocent days!!” “Yes it happens with us too.” Have a look at the fan reactions below:

A few days ago, Karanvir posted a video in which his daughter asked him to play “barbies” with her as soon as he was done taking a shower. In the video, while Teejay Siddhu encouraged him to follow his daughter’s instructions, he made a cute confession that for his daughter, he would play with the barbie His caption on the post read, “Dad, will you play Barbies with me?’ Sunday mornings with my #daughter. Just took a shower, thought I’d have a coffee, but if Vienna wants to hang out with Dad, then coffee can wait. (We’re both early risers.. so while everyone else sleeps, we get this morning time together.) .) #vienna #fatherdaughtertime @twinbabydiaries”

Karanvir, is an active Instagrammer, dedicated actor, loving husband, and a doting father in his real life, he is very regular in uploading sneak peeks and insights of his life.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in PatalPani, starring alongside Zareen khan.