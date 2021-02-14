Actor Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, who recently gave good news on the delivery of their third daughter, on Sunday, i.e. Valentine’s Day, shared the first glimpse of a newborn daughter and have finally revealed the baby’s name as Gia Vanessa Snow. Karanvir shared that her ‘new Valentine’ is daughter Gia Vanessa Snow. Karanvir also revealed the beautiful meaning behind her name. It means God Is Gracious in Italian, while in the Indian context it refers to Mother Earth. Vanessa comes from the Greek name Venus which is God Of Love while Snow is the nickname given to her by her elder sisters. In the photo shared by Bohra, Karan is seen cradling the little one in his arms. Also Read - 'Tum Hi Ho Pehle, Tum Hi Ho Akhir'! Karanvir Bohra Shares Adorable Video Holding His Newborn Daughter

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, Karanvir took to social media to inform fans and followers that he and his wife Teejay have been blessed with a baby girl. He shared a video featuring his twin daughters Bella and Vienna and himself holding the newborn. He captioned the post, “You can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins…I can’t believe that I’m a father of 3 girls….yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life… Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I’ll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. P.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels… My #alpha #chi & #omega (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)



Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay are married for 14 years now and have tied the knot in the year 2006. The couple welcomed twin daughters in 2016. He is known for his roles in Just Mohabbat, Kkusum, Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Qubool Hai, Naagin 3 among others. He also featured in Bigg Boss 12.