Actor Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have welcomed a baby girl recently and the actor has shared a glimpse of her today on December 22. The little munchkin is the couple's third daughter after Bella and Vienna. Karanvir took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her newborn sleeping on his stomach and he couldn't be happier. He shared a beautiful moment where the baby doesn't want to sleep in a cot but prefers her daddy instead. Sharing this wonderful moment on Instagram, the actor wrote: "She doesn't want to be in a cot or crib – she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can't help it – that's the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had. 🙏 @bombaysunshine Sweety, thanks for this picture. ❤️".

Take a look at this beautiful picture of Karanvir Bohra with her newborn daughter:



On Monday, Karanvir shared the good news with his fans and mentioned how he’s the proud father of ‘teen deviyan’ today. The couple had flown to Vancouver, Canada, for Teejay’s delivery.

The family of five got many good wishes and congratulatory messages on Instagram. One of the comments read, “How cuuuuuute🙌🏻😍🤩❤️ Congratulationssssss U TWO SUCH loving souls🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼”.

Another one wrote: “Wow super cute congratulations karan you are the luckiest person having threes angels 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🥰🥰🥰”.

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra has starred in TV shows like Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai, Dil Se Di Dua. Not only this, but he has even featured in films like Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The actor eve participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 12.