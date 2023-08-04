Home

Entertainment

Karanvir Bohra Reacts to Soundous Moufakir’s Allegations, Says ‘Not Sorry At All’

Karanvir Bohra Reacts to Soundous Moufakir’s Allegations, Says ‘Not Sorry At All’

Karanvir Bohra posted an official statement on his Instagram stories, clarifying that his comment was not directed at Soundous Moufakir.

Karanvir Bohra Reacts to Soundous Moufakir's Allegations, Says 'Not Sorry At All'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Soundous Moufakir recently accused TV actor Karanvir Bohra of objectifying her during the event. The incident occurred when Soundous spoke in Hindi, and the host made a remark suggesting she deserved an award for her language skills. Karanvir responded to the host’s comment in a manner that irked Soundous, leading her to accuse him of objectifying her.

Trending Now

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soundous shared her disappointment, emphasising that such objectification is a common issue faced by women both within the industry and outside of it. She posted, “This is a common objectification faced by multiple women inside this industry and outside, all over the world. So let me just say this – l’m not an award, I’m not a trophy, I’m not SOMETHING you can just joke about taking home. The way men are always ready to demean a woman’s achievements and their proud moments by passing sexist, misogynistic comments disgusts me and I wonder when this will stop.”

Check Soundous Moufakir’s Instagram Post:

Karanvir Bohra Reacts to Moufakir’s Allegations

In response, Karanvir Bohra posted an official statement on his Instagram stories, clarifying that his comment was not directed at Soundous. He maintained that he would apologise if his statement had hurt anyone, but in this case, he was not sorry because he did not say anything offensive to her. Karanvir wrote, “When something like this would happen, I would genuinely say sorry. Naturally, if anyone is hurt because of my statement, it is my responsibility to take onus of it and apologise and clear the matter. But in this case, I am really sorry but I am not sorry because I didn’t say anything to you. The host objectified you. So you misunderstood that and yes, your Hindi is not that clear and you don’t understand it clearly, so you need to learn Hindi. So if you want to make it another post or story, please make it for the host. Thank you very much, may God bless you”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES