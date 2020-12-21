Actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu gave birth to a baby girl. The popular TV actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful post announcing the arrival of his third daughter. He mentioned how he’s the proud father of ‘teen deviyan’ today and couldn’t be happier. The couple had flown to Vancouver, Canada, for Teejay’s delivery. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: 8 Bollywood Celebs And Their Unique Pregnancy Announcements

Karanvir’s happy post on Instagram read, “I can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins…I can’t help but believe that I’m a father of 3 girls….yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life… Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I’ll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati…p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there’s are my 3 angels

My #alpha #chi & #omega .” (sic) Also Read - Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Announce Pregnancy With a Beautiful Photoshoot, Says 'He Has Chosen us Again'

The family of five got many good wishes and congratulatory messages on Instagram with Gauahar Khan writing ‘Congratulations 💖💖💖 god bless u guys’, and Jennifer Winget putting multiple emojis with her wish. Arjun Bijlani, Drishti Dhami, Nivedita Basu, Jai Bhanushali, Ashmit Patel, Mahi Vij, and Shruti Seth among others also flocked to the comments section of the post to express their excitement over the news.