Karanvir Bohra’s father dies, actor says he passed away ‘strong, dignified & on his own terms’

Karanvir Bohras father dies, actor says he passed away strong, dignified & on his own terms

In Karanvir Bohra's tribute to his father, he thanked his father for shaping him into the person he is today and for teaching him valuable life lessons. Check the beautiful post here.

Actor Karanvir Bohra shared heartbreaking news on Wednesday as he mourned the loss of his father, Mahendra Bohra. Taking to social media, the actor posted an emotional note remembering his father and expressing how deeply he will miss him. Along with his tribute, Karanvir thanked his father for shaping him into the person he is today and for teaching him valuable life lessons.

He wrote, “Love you, Dad. I’m going to miss you more than words can ever say. Anyone who has lost a parent knows the kind of ache it leaves behind. But even in this pain, I find peace in knowing you lived a full, beautiful life. You left us the way you always wished to…….peacefully and without suffering. You used to say you wanted to leave this world with your boots on… and that’s exactly how you went. Strong. Dignified. On your own terms. You taught didi and me everything that truly matters. To stay hopeful, no matter how hard life gets. To bounce back when u fall. To live with energy, with passion, with positivity. To never give up. Your spirit was unstoppable, and you made sure that spirit lived in me too.”

He continued, “You taught me to dream – to be a producer’s actor, never to leave set without finishing your shot. You taught me to create. You taught me to be kind. You taught me to carry myself with style and grace, just like you did. Not just in the way we dress, but in the way we treat people. Every single person who speaks about you says the same thing — what a good man he was. And they’re right. You were a rare soul. Didi and I are so proud and blessed. We are forever grateful that I was born as your son and she your daughter Papa… meri jaan, mera dil tujhpe qurbaan. Always. ❤️ and now you carry on your next journey, knowing that I’ll take care of everything. #omnamahshivaya @mbohra56”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARANVIR BOHRA (@karanvirbohra)



May his soul rest in peace.

