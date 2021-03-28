Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing her London vacation with the family and therefore she shares a throwback picture on her social media. Bebo took to Instagram sharing the picture and wrote, “Always better together. PS: London, I can’t wait to be back.” In this throwback picture, Kareena can be seen posing with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Karishma’s daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan. Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji Starrer Film's Release Date Postponed Due To Spike in COVID-19 Cases

In the throwback picture, Kareen can be seen wearing a black top, paired with blue jeans and a hat. Saif, on the other hand, is wearing a T-shirt and track pants. However, the highlight of the picture is absolutely Taimur who can be seen sitting in the pram in a pink shirt and blue chinos. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara With Adorable Birthday Post, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Send Their Love

Even Karishma Kapoor cannot wait to visit London with family soon. She commented on Kareena’s post expressing the same and dropped a number of heart emojis. Apart from sister Karishma, a number of Bebo’s fans also dropped heart and fire emojis on her Instagram post. One of Kareen’s fans wrote, ‘Such an adorable picture’, while another social media user wrote, ‘Beautiful family’.

On the work front, Kareen Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.