Home

Entertainment

Kareena And Karisma Kapoor’s Parents Randhir-Babita Reunite After 30 Years of Separation

Kareena And Karisma Kapoor’s Parents Randhir-Babita Reunite After 30 Years of Separation

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita will be reuniting after 30 years of separation.

Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's Parents Randhir-Babita Reunite After 30 Years of Separation

Kareena-Karisma’s Parents Reunite After 30 Years: Kareena and Karisma Kapoor’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita are back together after more than 30 years of separation. The couple who acted in Randhir’s directorial debut Kal Aaj Aur Kal have moved in together according to multiple media reports. The veteran actors are grandparents to Samaira, Kiaan (Karisma’s children), Jeh and Taimur (Kareena’s sons). So, far there has not been any official confirmation about the same from Randhir, Babita, Kareena, Karisma or any other member of the Kapoor household. For the unversed, Randhir and Babita separated in the mid-80s. The latter left the RK Bunglows and started living at an apartment in Lokhandwala along with her two daughters.

RANDHIR KAPOOR AND BABITA REUNITE AFTER MORE THAN 30 YEARS

An ETimes report has claimed that Kareena and Karisma are delighted over their parents again living under one roof. “Babita moved in with Randhir soon after he came away from his ancestral Chembur home to his new Bandra property. It has not been an easy time for Randhir to adjust to the change from the house where he lived for years and years,” as reported by ETimes. When the couple had separated years ago, there wasn’t any bitterness among the two. Babita was always there to fulfill her responsibilities for the Kapoor household whenever Randhir needed her. Also, i was reported by gossip mills that the couple were supposed to be back together in 2007. However, the same didn’t happen. During that time, Randhir in his interview with Mid-Day told “It hasn’t happened as yet, but yes, it might.”

You may like to read

Kareena was recently in London as she shot for Hansal Mehta’s upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders. She wrapped up the film in 2022. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with a thriller story, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena is back in action with her chat show. This time her first guest would be none other than cousin Ranbir Kapoor.

For more updates on Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Randhir and Babita, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.