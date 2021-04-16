Mumbai: Actor Kareen Kapoor Khan took to social media sharing a glimpse of her family time. She shared a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and her newborn. However, the Bollywood Diva made sure to cover up the face of her younger son with an emoji. Sharing the picture, she wrote,

”This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys?” In the picture, Saif and Taimur can be seen gazing at the newborn who is laying on the bed. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Bedroom Secret With Saif Ali Khan, Says 'Wine, Pyjama And Saifu'

Fans were quick to shower love, asking Kareena to reveal the face of her newborn. One of the social media users wrote, ”Face dikhao mam”, while another person wrote, ”THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER.” Several people also asked Bebo to reveal the name of the newborn. The comment section of Kareena’s post is filled with heart emojis. Also Read - Who is Aliya Kapoor? Check Hot Pics of Shashi Kapoor’s Granddaughter And Kareena Kapoor’s Cousin

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21. They have neither revealed the name of their second baby nor have they shared any official picture of him on social media. During an interview, Kareena discussed with Neha Dhupia about naming the newborn and said, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan. The film which is directed by Advait Chandan is an official remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.