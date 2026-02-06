Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur maturely handled Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident at ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

Home

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur maturely handled Saif Ali Khans stabbing incident at ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

At the ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026, Kareena Kapoor revealed how her son Taimur stayed calm and mature when Saif Ali Khan faced a serious stabbing incident.

The ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 took place in Mumbai on Friday, celebrating people from various fields for their remarkable contributions. Many celebrities attended the event, including Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. During the ceremony, Kareena opened up about her personal life and spoke about the shocking stabbing incident that happened to her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their residence.

What did Kareena Kapoor reveal?

During the interaction, Kareena revealed the stabbing incident that took place at their Bandra residence, which left everyone in shock. She then shared how her son Taimur Ali Khan, who was 8-years-old at that time, reacted to the situation with surprising maturity. She said, “Jab Taimur ne mujhse poocha tha ki why did he come to our house, I said because he wanted money, toh he said, ki we should’ve given him and I said that police are going to put him jail now abhi 10 saal ke liye, toh Taimur ne kaha nahi mumma, aise mat karo kyunki unse bhi galti hui hai and shayad unhe paison ki zarurat thi, for something very important, so he was like ki tell the police to let him go, tell police to leave him, everybody is allowed on street.”

The maturity of Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena further added, “Woh jis tarah se sochta hai is something which he felt ki shayad galti humse bhi hui hogi, unse bhi hui hai but leave him, it’s okay, unki zarurat thi toh unhone ye kiya, unki badkismati thi ki ye aise playout hua, kyunki Saif ne apne bete ki life protect karne ke liye unse jhapat liya toh wo haadsa hua and wo jo stabbing hui, I think wo ek fraction of second mein hua toh I think dono ki taraf se mistake hua, so I’m very happy ki actually my child has said ki he doesn’t want him to suffer and for me that is a very big learning that has happened coz mujhe laga ki unki soch wakai ek bahut mature bacche ki soch jaisi hai.”

What happened with Saif Ali Khan?

In January 2025, Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured in a brutal knife attack at his Bandra residence. Around 2:30 AM, a burglar reportedly entered through a drainpipe and confronted the family’s staff in the children’s room. Saif intervened to protect his family and sustained six stab wounds, including a critical injury near his thoracic spine. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where surgeons removed a 2.5-inch blade lodged in his back.

Doctors confirmed he narrowly avoided paralysis. The suspect, later identified as a former restaurant worker named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested by Mumbai Police shortly after the attack.

