Kareena Kapoor Discloses Common Interest Between Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, ‘Dominating Roles Need…’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed the common factors between Deepika, Kangana with other actress. Read along to find out.

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor mentioned that actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and Vidya Balan have made a substantial impact on the portrayal and compensation of women in films. During a recent ABP conclave, Kareena highlighted the fact that not only herself, but other empowered women have advocated for improved pay and roles, serving as a model for other women in the film industry. Read along.

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Why Few Actresses Demand Certain Roles

During the conversation at the conclave, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed, “I think it has changed because a lot of strong women have done a lot of strong parts in films. They have done films that have been loved by the audiences, by the masses, by the film people, by critics, and at the box office. So, whether it’s leading actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone or myself, we’ve always tried to stand for roles that have risen above just being there in the film (sic).” Kareena further added, “So, all has changed a lot of dynamics on many levels, like demanding a certain role, a certain fee, or position (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor commented on the stereotype surrounding the age of female actors, stating that age should not define them. She also expressed gratitude to the audience for supporting their films. Kareena expressed, “Today the audience has become accepting. Age is just a number, it’s as old as you look, you have to be fit, you have to look good, because it’s a visual medium so we have to look after ourselves. I don’t want to ever be a 21-year-old again, I’m very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper, and anxious and I’m much calm, and I’m in a happy place in my 40s (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals About Mental Health, ‘Everything Falls Short…’

Kareen Kapoor when inquired about the one thing she would have never talked about and Kareena chose to speak on mental health. The actress revealed, “I think women, every human can have it all – men, women, everybody. But I think what I have, what I count most important amongst all these things, is that I’m happy. And happiness is something that I have because my happiness is my mental stability. Kareena further added, “Fame, money, career husband, kids, everything falls short if that mental strength and mental happiness is not there. So for me, that is the most important thing that a woman should preserve. Self-preservation leads to happiness (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor’s Work Front

The Bollywood diva is all set to appear in her next movie, Crew, starring alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Last year Kareena Khan was seen in Buckingham Murders which was helmed by Hansal Mehta.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.