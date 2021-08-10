Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday evening opened up about her pregnant days during the launch of her book Pregnancy Bible with filmmaker and best friend Karan Johar. During their LIVE conversation, Kareena disclosed several personal things about her pregnancy and one of them was about her sex life. Bebo revealed she had lost her sex drive during pregnancy.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Producer After Jehangir’s Birth, Alongside Ekta Kapoor For Hansal Mehta Thriller – Read Deets

Kareena was heard saying Saif Ali Khan was understanding and supportive during those days “It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active”, Bebo said in her live session. The actor also said that during the second child Jeh’s pregnancy, she had faced difficulties as compared to Taimur. “During the time when I had Taimur, it was like a breeze and that’s why I decided to go for childbirth again. But Jeh was difficult.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan Name Their Second Baby 'Jehangir', 'Jeh' is The Nickname

Kareena has also revealed her second baby’s full name Jehangir Ali Khan. In Kareena’s pregnancy book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’, the actor has revealed Jeh’s full name. The actor’s pregnancy ‘bible’ was launched with a lot of pomp and show with Bebo asking her fans to pre-order it if they want to have a glimpse into her personal life. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Party With Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora And Others to For a ‘Perfect Sunday’ -Photos

Watch the full conversation here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became parents to their second child on February 21, 2021, after which the couple kept him away from the media glare, by only sharing a few glimpses of the baby on Instagram. While Taimur was born on December 20, 2016.

Watch this space for more updates!