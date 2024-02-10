Home

Kareena Kapoor Goes Nostalgic, Recalls Jab We Met Days With Shahid Kapoor As Film Re-Releases in Theatres On Valentine’s Day – Watch

During Valentine's Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan pays shared a compilation to her iconic movie Jab We Met. Take a look at the video here.

The month of love aka February is going on and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. With love in the air, it’s the perfect time to re-live some early 2000s Bollywood romance. And, no one better than Kareena Kapoor could do it. The actress on Saturday took to her Instagram and shared a video compilation of her most iconic scenes from the 2007 film, Jab We Met. The film directed by Imtiaz Ali starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, who were previously in a relationship. Also, the film is once again releasing in theaters for fans to enjoy.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the best compilation of romantic moments from the 2007 film, Jab We Met. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “Never gets old… by god. #ValentinesFilmFestival.” The Valentine’s Film Festival commemorates the most legendary Bollywood romance films, with Jab We Met being hailed as a cult classic.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met hit theaters 16 years ago on October 26, 2007. Consequently, in 2024, the film commemorates its 17th anniversary. Upon its release, the Imtiaz Ali-directed venture garnered immense acclaim, earning praise from both audiences and critics alike for its immense success.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor revealed that it was Shahid Kapoor, who convinced her to do the film. Kareena said, “I was actually without work. I hadn’t worked in a year and a half because I was saying no to big films. I was not getting the kind of film that I wanted. Films weren’t working, so I wanted to take a sabbatical for a year and a half. I think Imtiaz called up Shahid and narrated the film. We didn’t even know Imtiaz because he had just made Socha Na Tha. I hadn’t seen the film, Shahid I think had seen the film.”

“Imtiaz came out of the blue and it so happened. He approached Shahid, and Shahid told me, ‘Hey, listen, you know, he’s going to approach you for this role and it’s great,’ and I was like yeah, I’ll work. I’ll do this movie. I never knew that it would be this iconic movie. I think Imtiaz always looked at me for that, that you’re not understanding what this character is,” Kareena added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.