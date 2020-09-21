On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday, actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a sassy birthday note for the birthday girl. Picking up a boomerang video of two ladies sharing a blowing kiss and pout during a shoot. Sharing the clip, PeeCee wrote, “Happy birthday Bebo! Keep shining always. Love and hugs”. Priyanka and Kareena look fabulous and glamorous in the video. Also Read - Fabulous 40: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Cake, Party Pictures With Family, Pregnancy Glow Are Unmissable

Watch the video here:

Kareena ringed her 40th birthday with a midnight celebration at her Bandra residence with her family including Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan among others. Karisma took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the birthday celebrations on Sunday night. Also Read - Ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th Birthday, She Reflects Back at Her Experiences That Made Her Woman She is Today!

On Sunday, Kareena penned down a note on social media that reads, “As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am… Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”



Meanwhile, Kareena is expecting her second child with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple issued a joint statement and wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. – Saif and Kareena.”

On the work front, she Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be next seen in Netflix original film The White Tiger opposite Rajkumar Rao.