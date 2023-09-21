Home

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 43rd Birthday Bash at Pataudi Palace, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 43 today, a look at her birthday party photos from Pataudi Palace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in her 43rd birthday with family at Pataudi Palace, the ancestral home of Saif Ali Khan. Bebo’s sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor shares moments from the celebration on her Instagram handle. Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older today and the actress ringed in her birthday with her first Netflix movie ‘Jaane Jaan’.

The low-key birthday of Kareena Kapoor Khan was also attended by kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan. Karisma wished Kareena by sharing the photos of private birthday party. We can see balloons, candles, and a gorgeous lip-smacking cake with ‘Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday’ written on it.

For the birthday, Kareena wore a sparkling embellished bright yellow co-ord set (a kaftan with pants). Bebo completed the look with dewy makeup with a lot of blush, statement earrings, and off-white jhuttis. Her hair was tied in a ponytail. Lolo, on the other hand, looked pretty in a subtle white cotton co-ord set. She completed her look with statement jewelry, a free hairdo, minimal make-up, and a pair of cool white sneakers.

A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 43rd birthday party photos:





On the work front, Kareena’s film on Netflix Jaane Jaan has been released today, September 21. The mystery crime thriller also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Buckingham Murders, the upcoming Hansal Mehta directorial which is gearing up for its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

Apart from these projects, Kareena will get back to the Singham franchise to play the part of Ajay Devgn’s wife, continuing her track from Singham Returns. As per the reports, she will be playing a very crucial role in the film.

