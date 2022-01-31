Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor joined her girl squad, which included Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Mallika Bhat, to surprise Amrita Arora on her special day. Bebo took to her social media handle to share adorable photos of herself, Malaika, and Karisma hugging the birthday girl as she cut her cake. These pictures are too cute to miss.Also Read - 3 Face Yoga Exercises for Glowing Skin, Courtesy Malaika Arora

Kareena gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her best friend Amrita Arora’s birthday celebration. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to my BFF.No one like you. This is us.” While the birthday girl is seen cutting the cake with her girl gang in one snap, they are all seen hugging one other while posing for the camera in another. The stunning divas are spotted sporting red party caps while donning black clothes. Also Read - 'Women Are Always Judged...: Malaika Arora Breaks Silence on Being Criticised For Dressing up Her Way

Take a look:

Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

Karisma took to her Instagram account and wished Amrita a very happy birthday with a similar picture. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling Amolas,” with a this is us hashtag. Malaika also shared a picture from the celebration on her official handle and wrote, “The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the celebration last night. The Ishaqzaade star was looked all dapper as he walked inside. The paparazzi also photographed Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan as they arrived to celebrate Amrita Arora’s birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gal gang are some of the few BFFs in the industry who have kept together through good and bad times. They are frequently spotted hanging out with one another, attending festivals together, and even taking holidays together.

Watch this space for more updates!