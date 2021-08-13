Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan finally reacted to receiving all the negativity for naming her second son ‘Jehangir Ali Khan‘. The actor revealed the full name of her baby in his newly launched book – Kareena Kapoor‘s Pregnancy Bible’, which triggered mean comments from social media users. In an interview with a news portal, the stunning mother said that she’s resorting to meditation to escape all this negativity on social media and there’s nothing else that she can do about it.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Discloses Saif Ali Khan's Reaction to Her Reduced Sex-Drive During Pregnancy

Speaking to India Today, Kareena said that she wishes she didn’t have to go through so much criticism for a personal choice but things aren’t being changed and she will only focus on spreading happiness and positivity around. The actor was quoted as saying, “Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option left). That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Producer After Jehangir’s Birth, Alongside Ekta Kapoor For Hansal Mehta Thriller – Read Deets

Bebo added that she is genuinely a positive and happy person in life and she can’t let anyone destroy that aspect of her personality. The actor mentioned that she can’t focus on the trolls and let the whole negativity surround her. “You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity,” she said. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan Name Their Second Baby 'Jehangir', 'Jeh' is The Nickname

Earlier last month, it was revealed that Saif and Kareena have named their second baby ‘Jeh Ali Khan’. However, towards the end of her book, the actor surprises her fans by subtly mentioning that ‘Jeh’ actually stands for ‘Jehangir’. The couple had to face the same level of trolling and negativity in 2016 when they named their first child ‘Taimur Ali Khan’.

