Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on Daayra’s box office clash with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe: ‘Mere ghar pe…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu are set for an unusual box office face-off as Daayra and Vibe release on the same day. At the trailer launch, Kareena had a warm and rather confident response to the clash.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts To Daayra's clash with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe (PC: IMDb)

It is not every day that two members of the same family find themselves competing at the box office. This September, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu will have films arriving in theatres on the very same day. Kareena’s intense crime thriller Daayra and Kunal’s action-comedy Vibe are both scheduled to release on September 18, 2026, making the clash an interesting one even before the films reach cinemas. But does Kareena see her brother-in-law’s film as competition? At the trailer launch of Daayra on August 31, 2026, (Monday), the actor finally addressed the much-talked-about release clash and had nothing but praise for Kunal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to Daayra vs Vibe box office clash

Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the unusual situation at the Daayra trailer launch in Mumbai. Instead of treating Vibe as a competition, she backed Kunal Kemmu and praised his acting skills, particularly his comic timing.

Calling Kunal an “outstanding actor”, Kareena said she considers him one of the best performers in the industry. She also praised his ability to handle comedy, saying that she does not think anyone does comic timing quite like him. She said, “I think Kunal is an outstanding actor. One of the best we have in our industry. No one does comic timing like Kunal. I feel that there is place in cinemas for two great films, two wonderful films. I know the film is going to do well. It’s going to be fun, comedy and people are going to see a different side to Kunal.”

Kareena also made it clear that she believes there is enough room in theatres for both films. She said that audiences can enjoy two different films, especially when they offer very different cinematic experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Tiwari (@bollywoodhelpline)

With a laugh, she added, “And yeah, may the gold come to my house only. Mere ghar pe hi aayega. (laughs) I am very happy ki dono picture chalegi. My brother-in-law and me. Why not? So I’m very happy and I’m very, very sure that both films are going to do very well.”

Daayra vs Vibe: Box office clash

The September 18, 2026, box office clash is interesting because the two films – Daayra and Vibe belong to very different genres. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is inspired by true events and follows two senior police officers who approach the same case from different perspectives. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj will play the role of DCP Raman Kumar.

On the other hand, Vibe is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film stars Kunal alongside Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. It follows two ordinary friends who unexpectedly find themselves caught up in a terrorist plot and are forced into an unlikely mission to save the country.

When will Daayra and Vibe release?

Both Daayra and Vibe are scheduled to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026. While Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film promises a serious and gritty crime thriller, Kunal Kemmu’s film promises to be a lighter action-comedy.

For Kareena, however, the clash does not seem to be a family competition. Her comments suggest she is happy to see Kunal’s film Vibe succeed while hoping Daayra also finds its audience. With two very different films arriving together, the real test will come when audiences decide which one gets their first-day ticket.