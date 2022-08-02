Kareena Kapoor Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the latest example of prevalent ‘cancel culture’ on social media where a section of the social media users simply start boycotting a product (a film in this case) if there’s something about it that they don’t like. On Monday, Aamir spoke about the negative campaigning against his film on social media, and how people have been digging out his old statement about ‘intolerance in India’ that was blown out of proportion. Now, Kareena too spoke about people spreading negativity around the film.Also Read - Aamir Khan Reacts to Mona Singh Playing His Mother in Laal Singh Chaddha, 'Age Specific Kya Hota Hai Actor Ke Liye?'

While speaking in an interview with India Today, the actress said people have their own opinions about a certain film even before its release now. She said the audience has been exposed to so much that they don't hold back anything. However, she maintained that she doesn't take such negative talks to heart and has learnt to ignore them with time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan speaks on ‘cancel culture’ amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend

When asked about people being quick to judge films today, Kareena said, "Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously."

The actor went on talk about how good films take over all the negativity and in the end, only rich content wins the hearts of the audience. She said, “I just post whatever I want to post. I am like ‘It’s a film and it’s going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that’s it. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything.”

While speaking about the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend on Twitter, Aamir mentioned at a press event that he feels hurt when he realises that some people actually believe he doesn’t like his country. The actor was referring to the ‘intolerance’ statement he made in an interview with The Indian Express in 2015. He said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It is hitting the screens on August 11.