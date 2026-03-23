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Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on rumours of Ranbir Kapoor reviving RK Studios, calls it...

Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on rumours of Ranbir Kapoor reviving RK Studios, calls it…

Amid buzz around RK Studios’ comeback, Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms there are no such plans, at least for now.

The internet loves a good comeback story, and this time, it was all about RK Studios, the iconic banner founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948. Reports recently suggested that Ranbir Kapoor was planning to bring back the legendary production house, years after the Kapoor family sold the original property in Mumbai for Rs 180 crore.

There was even talk that Ranbir had locked in a long-term lease for a new space and was quietly working on rebuilding the RK Films legacy. Naturally, fans were excited. After all, RK Studios is not just a name, it’s an emotion for Hindi cinema lovers. But is it really happening?

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to RK Studios comeback reports

Putting all speculation to rest, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now reacted to the rumours, and her answer is clear. Speaking about the reports, Kareena shared that the topic had already come up in their family group, and the reaction was simple:

“This isn’t happening.”

She admitted that while the idea sounds beautiful, it is not something currently in the works. “It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening,” she added, making it clear that fans might have to wait longer, or maybe forever, for such a revival.

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Ranbir Kapoor’s focus: Acting over production?

Kareena also spoke about Ranbir’s priorities and why a revival might not be on his radar right now. She called him “the best actor in India” and said that his focus should remain on acting, something he truly loves. According to her, stepping into production or direction is a completely different space, and not everyone wants to take that route. “It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening. Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don’t think I can think like a director or a producer,” she added.

RK Studios Legacy

For those who grew up watching classic Hindi films, RK Studios holds a special place. Founded by Raj Kapoor, it gave the industry some unforgettable films and moments. However, the original studio in Chembur, Mumbai, was sold to Godrej Properties in May 2019 for Rs 180 crore. The last film produced under the RK Films banner was Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999.

That’s why any news of its revival instantly grabs attention; it’s not just about business, but about bringing back a legacy.

What were the reports claiming?

Earlier reports had suggested that Ranbir Kapoor was planning a fresh start for RK Films, possibly making his directorial debut under the same banner. There were also talks of him building a strong creative line-up before launching a new space in Mumbai.

But with Kareena’s latest clarification, it seems those plans are not real, at least not right now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, where she returned as Avni alongside Ajay Devgn. The film also featured several big names in cameo roles, adding to its buzz. She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s thriller Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran, a project that has already caught attention for its strong cast and gripping theme.

So, for everyone hoping to see RK Studios make a grand return, this might not be the moment. While the idea still excites fans, Kareena’s statement makes one thing clear: for now, the Kapoor family is not planning to revive the iconic banner.

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