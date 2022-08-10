Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on being trolled: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan finally addressed all the trolling and criticism coming her way for her old statement in which she called Forrest Gump an ‘elitist kind of classist film.’ While promoting Laal Singh Chaddha in an interview recently, she said this kind of trolling is the reason why she isn’t there on Twitter. Kareena plays the leading role in Aamir Khan’s film and has been defending it against all the boycott trends on social media. She said she’s very busy with her personal life and she wouldn’t want to care about how people are reacting to her statements on social media.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Do Tuk Answer on Playing 'Sita' On-Screen: 'Was Never Offered That Film...'

In an interview with News18, she said, "Every day, there's one reason or the other for which we're trolled. That's why I'm not on Twitter. I feel like it's for people who just want to keep venting and I don't have time for that. I'm very busy with my kids, family and work. I don't have time for all this."

Kareena reiterated that a section of the non-English speaking audience would want to watch Laal Singh Chaddha simply because of its heartwarming story and one shouldn't discourage them to do so. She added that the Advait Chandan directorial has been dubbed in the Tamil and Telugu languages also and people who haven't watched the Oscar-winning film starring Tom Hanks would want to watch her film in theatres.

Bebo explained, “Somebody who probably doesn’t speak English is going to watch the film for their love of the story which they’ve come to know from the trailer and not because it’s a remake of a Hollywood film. It’s being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too so that people can watch and enjoy it in their own language, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump!”

Earlier, while speaking about the audience cancelling her film on social media, she told the same news portal, “There are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump. Because the masses would not have seen Forrest Gump. It is an elitist kind of classist film. It’s a film that the mass people haven’t seen, so they will see it for a story. They aren’t gonna see it because it’s a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it’s also a story that people would like to see.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forrest Gump, a film which enjoys a huge fan base among cinema lovers all over the world. It’s clashing at the Box Office with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Both the films are fronted by superstars and are set to enjoy an extended weekend due to Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays. Which one is your pick this weekend?