Mumbai: The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the Maldives with her family to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51 birthday. The gorgeous diva is a vision in a hot black bikini. Bebo, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram story to flaunt her svelte body and killer confidence in a sexy black bikini and this is what makes her the best bikini babe of the B-town. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked much more than amazing in swimsuit and rocked her no-makeup look like a pro. She captioned the photo with a hilarious GIF that says, 'Beach bum'. The post has already raised temperatures as the actor flaunts her neckline. Kareena is with her sons Taimur and Jeh and for the first time, she shared Jeh's face on Instagram in Maldives post. She had wished Saif by writing: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want".

Bebo kept her coloured hair loose and flaunted her one side. We loved the natural redness on her face and tan lines.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hotness:

On August 14, Kareena, Saif, Jeh and Taimur jetted off for a much-needed family vacation to the Maldives. Revealing about the trip, a source close to the couple told Bombay Times, "Saif is looking at having a cosy family time this year on his birthday. He was just too exhausted with the work and wanted to hit the pause button to relax and unwind. This is going to be his first break after a long time as he was juggling between the tiring shooting schedules and other work commitments. He will be spending the much-needed family-time at a peaceful resort on a private island."

On the work front, Kareena has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for an untitled venture. The movie will be directed by Hansal Mehta. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.