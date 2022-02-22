Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh celebrated his first birthday today with his family at the poolside, complete with a rainbow cake, smiles and lots of sunshine. The bash was attended by Saif and Kareena’s family and close friends and the pictures from the party went viral on social media. Several family members including Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan were also present. Kareena took to Instagram to share a boomerang of the decorations at the venue.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Celebrate Amrita Arora's Birthday, Call Her 'Glue of The Gang'

To celebrate Jeh's special day, the party had a giant cake made up of letters J,E and H in blue. Each letter had clouds, rainbows and animals on it which made the cake look super cute. As Bebo posed for the camera with a smile, Jeh looked cute as always. Saba posted a series of images of the cake, Jeh and Kareena. Check out the cute pictures below:

Earlier, Kareena had also penned a special post for Jeh's first birthday and shared an unseen pic of her sons. She captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together… of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life". Check out Kareena's post below:

We wish Jeh a very happy first birthday!