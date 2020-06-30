Bollywood’s most stylish actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently completed 20 years in the Bollywood industry. On Tuesday, she shared her first shot ever taken for the film Refugee and thanked her fans for the overwhelming support. She took to Instagram to share the first close-up shot and wrote an emotional journey of hard work, dedication and self-confidence. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor’s Birthday: Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Beautiful Montage of Old Pics
Kareena revealed that Regufee was her first film and how she got ready early morning at 4 for her first shot. She wrote, "My first shot was at 4 am… I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence… ❤ I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength… Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies… @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star… and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time… ❤️❤️ #20YearsAndNotGivingUp'.
In the post, Bebo mentions that she is not going to give up acting in a cute hashtag she created '#20YearsAndNotGivingUp'.
Take a look at Kareena’s heart-warming post here:
After making her debut mark in the romantic drama film, Khan proved her mettle in acting, even in her initial movies like historical drama Ashoka, and the family entertainer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001. However, after many hits and misses, she gave several memorable performances in movies like Chameli, Dev, Omkara, and many more.
Abhishek Bachchan also completed 20 years in Bollywood today. He took to Instagram and shared a post, “Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20”.
Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait…. However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end…. nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said- “ The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!” #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz
