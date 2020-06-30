Bollywood’s most stylish actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently completed 20 years in the Bollywood industry. On Tuesday, she shared her first shot ever taken for the film Refugee and thanked her fans for the overwhelming support. She took to Instagram to share the first close-up shot and wrote an emotional journey of hard work, dedication and self-confidence. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor’s Birthday: Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Beautiful Montage of Old Pics

Kareena revealed that Regufee was her first film and how she got ready early morning at 4 for her first shot. She wrote, “My first shot was at 4 am… I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence… ❤ I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength… Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies… @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star… and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time… ❤️❤️ #20YearsAndNotGivingUp’. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Get Warned by Cop During Their Marine Drive Walk | Watch

In the post, Bebo mentions that she is not going to give up acting in a cute hashtag she created ‘#20YearsAndNotGivingUp’. Also Read - Where is Your Mask Saif? Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Trolled For 'Setting Wrong Example' by Taking Stroll at Marine Drive

Take a look at Kareena’s heart-warming post here:



After making her debut mark in the romantic drama film, Khan proved her mettle in acting, even in her initial movies like historical drama Ashoka, and the family entertainer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001. However, after many hits and misses, she gave several memorable performances in movies like Chameli, Dev, Omkara, and many more.

Abhishek Bachchan also completed 20 years in Bollywood today. He took to Instagram and shared a post, “Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20”.