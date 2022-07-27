Good looks, Good looks and Good looks! Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Koffee With Karan 7. She has been in almost all Koffee With Karan seasons and we’ve grown up watching her. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to confirm her entry in Koffee With Karan 7. While sharing her photoshoot pictures dressed in all black, Kareena wrote, “I like my Koffee black 🖤”. Neha Dhupia commented, “Kweeeennnn”. In the pictures, Kareena looked like one of the hottest and most glamourous stars. Sporting blow-dry hair, she opted for a black blazer underneath a hot and sexy black lace bralette, paired Tom Ford pants. She added a pop of colour with bright colourful nails.Also Read - Karan Johar Almost CONFIRMS Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Are Dating in New Koffee With Karan 7 Promo - Watch

Koffee With Karan has been one of the most engaging talk shows on Indian television. The guests who have arrived in the seventh episode are Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Panday. Also Read - Angry Nayanthara Fans Slam Karan Johar on Twitter After 'Disrespecting' Her on Koffee With Karan 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Koffee With Karan 7 look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence on Divorce With Samantha Prabhu: 'Have Changed a Lot as a Person'

Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.