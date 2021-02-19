Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s delivery is a hot topic on the internet today as fans are eagerly waiting to see the second baby of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. The Pataudi baby can come anytime soon and netizens have gone crazy over the news. Earlier, it was reported that Bebo has been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai and gifts have started coming in. However, the Good Newzz actor’s latest pictures from her home today refutes rumours of her being admitted to the hospital. It seems like people have to wait a bit longer. Also Read - Ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Delivery, Big Gift Hamper Arrives For Second Baby- Watch

Paps have spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday, February 19, 2021, outside her house in Bandra. She opted for a long kaftan animal print style maxi dress and completed the look with matching flats and a pair of sexy shades with colourful sunglasses. Bebo tied her hair into a high bun to make herself comfortable at the point of time. Her son Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted with her while heading towards their car. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s Second Baby is Coming Soon, Saba Ali Khan Starts Countdown in Adorable Post

Check out the pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, ahead of her delivery:

A lot of gifts are coming at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence for the new baby. A video of a man bringing a big blue box hamper at their residence is going viral. The light blue gift box was decorated with a pink ribbon, pink paper fans and stickers of a newborn baby, stroller, milk bottle, unicorn all over the box. Netizens guessed that the baby has been delivered and the blue box meant its a boy. However, the delivery of the baby is due and the whole nation wants to know will Kareena deliver a boy or a girl?

