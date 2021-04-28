Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is annoyed with people who don’t understand the gravity of the situation in India. She took to social media to share a message for those who don’t wear mask properly or just keep it under the chin. In a long post, Kareena wrote: “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.” Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge 2021: BCCI Likely to Postpone Event Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

A few days ago, Kareena urged her fans to get vaccinated via proper online registration amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Bebo requested that people who are above 19-years-old to take the vaccine and reminded them that online ‘registration is mandatory’. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “Registration is mandatory. Stay safe, get vaccinated.” The vaccinations will be available for people above the age of 18 from May 1.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike in novel coronavirus deaths since the pandemic outbreak in the country. With record 895 more virus-related fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state has now reached 66,179.

Section 144 has been imposed in the state of Maharashtra owing to the Covid outbreak, barring groups of more than five people in public. Maharashtra sets a target to complete vaccination of 18-44 age group in the coming six months.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.