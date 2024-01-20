Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Son Taimur’s Medal, Says, ‘Bronze is the New Gold’ – See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother as she flaunted her son Taimur's bronze medal at his school's sports day event.

A mother is the only one whose chest widens at every little and big achievement of her kids. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore her elder son Taimur’s medal with a wide smile on her face. The proud mother was seen flaunting ‘Tim Tim’ s sports day medal and called herself ‘hysterical mom’. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a selfie wearing a bronze medal and captioned it – “Yes, I’m the mother who wears his medals. #Proud Hysterical mom #Bronze is the new. Mera beta. Anyone else do that?” (sic)

In another social media story by Karan Johar, she can be seen wearing the medal and holding a certificate. In the video, Karan asks Kareena, aka Bebo, “Hey Bebo, did you win a medal?” To which, she replied, “Tim did.” Karan further asked, “And? What did he win?” Kareena responded, “Bronze is New gold.”

Sports day calls for a sporty look and who better than Kareena to pull off a chic look! She wore a t-shirt paired with a half-denim jacket, tights and sneakers. She also posted a selfie with Karan from the event and wrote, “The non-runners but still winners.”

More celebs were spotted at the sports day event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Friday. Suhana Khan turned cheerleader for her younger brother AbRam. ‘The Archies’ actress was seen wearing a simple and chic attire as she cheered on for her baby brother. Later, Gauri Khan also took to social media and shared a wholesome post about her children. She captioned it as -“Lil one at the sports day. Running. Jumping. Throwing and Winning. With his Cheerleader (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

