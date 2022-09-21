Kareena Kapoor Birthday: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring for the actress from all around the corner. From her BFF Amrita Arora to her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, celebs are sharing unseen throwback pics with Bebo. Among all these wishes, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a cute throwback picture with birthday girl Kareena Kapoor to wish her.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Birthday: Bebo Turns 42, Take A Look At Her Transformation From A Plumpy Kid To A Sensuous Bollywood Diva - Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture from his abba’s birthday on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Saif and Kareena pose for the camera while Chaka Chak girl is looking at her baby brother Jeh. She wrote, “Happiest Birthday @KareenaKapoorKhan, WISHING YOU ALL THE LOVE, LUCK, LAUGHTER, HAPPINESS AND CAKE TODAY!! HOPE YOU HAVE THE BEST YEAR AHEAD.” Also Read - Happy Birthday Bebo: 6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Broke Stereotypes

SARA ALI KHAN WISHES KAREENA KAPOOR

Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Major Highlights: Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt as Her Bridesmaid, Shahid Kapoor Says His Ex's Father Didn't Like Him

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim get along well with Kareena Kapoor, and they both like the actress and her kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Atrangi Re actress opened up about her equation with Bebo and said, “As far as our personal equation is concerned, I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don’t need to know who that person is. It’s about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we’ve conducted ourselves with dignity. It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine.”

Happy Birthday Bebo!