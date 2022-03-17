Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a fresh photo from her beach diary while on vacation in the Maldives with her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor, kids Taimur and Jehangir, and nephew Kiaan. Bebo was seen basking in the sun at the beach with Jeh in a recent Instagram story she published. She was spotted rocking her beach look in a black monokini. Her messy bun completes her ensemble. On the sand, her little baby boy, Jeh can be seen near her, playing with a toy spade. ‘Where I belong,’ she said in the caption.Also Read - Karishma Kapoor Madhuri Dixit’s Nostalgic Reunion, Fans Say, 'Arey Re Arey Yeh Kya Hua…Moment'

Kareena Kapoor had previously shared a photo of her son Taimur and his nephew Kiaan enjoying a day at the beach. In spite of her busy schedule, the actor always manages to spend time with her family and close friends

While on the work front, she appeared in the film ‘Angrezi Medium,’ alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The picture was well-received by both reviewers and the general public. Bebo will next be featured in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ which also stars Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks-led Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump.’

