Actor Saif Ali Khan recently turned 50 on August 16 and his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has surprised her hubby and their fans with a three-minute-long video that sums up Saif's 50 years of life. The heartwarming video starts with Saif Ali Khan's unseen childhood pictures, photos with his parents Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, pics with his siblings Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, baby Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, his wedding with Kareena and all romantic moments together.

The tribute also has throwback pictures of Saif Ali Khan receiving the National Film Award for the Best Actor in 2005 from then President APJ Abdul Kalam. Saif won the award for his performance in the 2004 film Hum Tum.

While sharing the beautiful video on social media, Kareena captioned it as, "Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif's 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart ❤️❤️! Happy birthday love… you make 50 look so good and so well lived!"

A few days ago, Kareena and Saif couple announced that they are expecting a second baby. Later, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor revealed that the actor is due in March next year and the family is excited to welcome another child soon. “Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year. I am absolutely delighted, I have telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child,” he said.