Mumbai: On the occasion of Earth Day 2021, that is April 22, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle and shared two pictures of husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. In the pics, the father-son duo is seen busy planting trees while Bebo clicks them. Along with a post, Kareena wrote a thoughtful caption. "Plant more trees ❤️ This world earth day… preserve ❤️ plant ❤️ Grow ❤️ #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys".

World Earth Day is dedicated to mother nature and with each passing year, as the world battles a climate crisis, Earth Day is gaining significance. This year's Earth Day Doodle highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future — one sapling at a time! The day is commemorated every year to highlight environmental issues like loss of biodiversity, increasing pollution among others. People celebrate Earth Day by planting trees, cleaning roads, beaches, etc.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor is very active on social media. She is doing her bit to spread awareness during the difficult times of COVID-19, especially in Maharashtra where the situation is the worst. The actor and Saif Ali Khan recently welcomed their second child – a boy. The couple hasn’t revealed the name of the baby so far. A source very close to the actors revealed that they don’t want the baby should go through the same as in Taimur’s case. “Look at what happened with Taimur. Saif and Kareena decided to bring Taimur out, just to be polite with the photographers they allowed them to click the child as and when he was. Now, Taimur starts waving the minute he sees photographers, it is not healthy at all for the child.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.