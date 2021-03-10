Bollywood’s hottest diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is back at work within a month of the second baby son’s delivery. She was seen pampering herself at the salon and you won’t believe she is going for a makeover. Kareena’s fans will be seeing her in different hair colour as she is going for a hair transformation. On Wednesday afternoon, Bebo asked her fans which colour she should go for? Balayage or Blonde. 67% of her fans chose Balayage over Blonde and we are excited to see which hair colour Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Finally Shares The Picture of Her Second Baby, Wishes 'Happy Women's Day' to All

Kareena also tagged her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori in her Instagram stories. The pic showed Yianni busy mixing colours for the diva.

Take a look at Bebo’s Instagram story:

The hairstylist took to his official page and shared a timelapse video of Kareena Kapoor Khan getting a haircut. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori)



On International Women’s Day, the Laal Singh Chadha actor shared the first picture of her newborn baby boy in a special post. While looking straight into the camera with the baby resting on her shoulder, Kareena wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do, Happy Women’s Day my loves” (sic). Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered the second baby on February 21, 2021. Saif Ali Khan and Bebo are yet to officially introduce their second boy to the world as they have not revealed the name of the baby. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The couple was spotted on Tuesday outside their home for the first time post her delivery. Paps snapped them in Bandra while they took their new car for a test drive.

