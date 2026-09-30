Kareena Kapoor Khan hosts Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor on her show What Women Want, internet calls it ‘Collab of the year’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Kapoor’s unexpected What Women Want collaboration has caught the internet’s attention. Here’s what happened and how netizens reacted.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan with Mira Kapoor (PC: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Kapoor have given Bollywood fans an unexpected collaboration, and it has already become one of the most talked-about celebrity moments online. Mira, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, recently appeared on the sets of Kareena’s chat show What Women Want. The two were seen together for the upcoming season, and their pictures quickly caught the attention of fans. While the episode is yet to reveal what they discussed, the pairing alone has been enough to spark plenty of curiosity.

Kareena Kapoor hosts Mira Kapoor on What Women Want

Kareena shared a picture with Mira from the shoot and welcomed her to What Women Want. Calling Mira “warm and lovely”, Kareena gave fans a glimpse of their meeting on the show. Mira also shared pictures from the sets, giving viewers a closer look at her appearance for the episode.

Mira shared a post on Instagram and captioned it as, “What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are.” Kareena replied to Mira’s post, calling her “So happy you came gorgeous”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The episode is part of the upcoming sixth season of What Women Want and premiere date has not been officially announced.

Netizens react to Kareena and Mira’s unexpected collaboration

The pictures quickly made their way across social media, with fans reacting to the unexpected pairing. Several users admitted that they did not expect to see Kareena and Mira together on a chat show.

One fan wrote, “WAIT… WHAT THIS COLLAB?!”, while another called it a collaboration that was “NOT on my bingo card for life”. Another social media user wrote, “Two Kapoors, one conversation, and SO much to talk about!”, another commented, “Collab of the year”, another comment reads, “WoW this episode is going to be fire, man”, another social media wrote, “Didn’t expect this…What a crossover”

Other users simply expressed their excitement about watching the full episode. Some also praised the two women for coming together and highlighted the warm interaction visible in their social media posts.