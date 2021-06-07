Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actors in the industry. She has managed her personal and professional life so well and even worked when she was pregnant. Post her marriage, Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered blockbusters, and even post her second delivery, she is on the list of all the top filmmakers’ wanting to sign her. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Kareena was approached by the makers of the upcoming mythological period saga Sita and she had asked for a whopping Rs 12 crores. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Little Taimur Tries To 'Heal' Nature With His Cute Ways | Watch

The report mentioned that Bebo was asked to sign Alaukik Desai’s magnum opus a few months ago. The source said: “Kareena who usually asks for INR 6-8 crores for films has quoted a sum of INR 12 crores which have put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and in talks to take the film to a younger actress instead. But Kareena still remains the first choice.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Kunal Kemmu on Birthday Through a Cute Instagram Post, See Here

“Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta’s film first because they are smaller films that will be completed in one month’s time each. Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo also realizes that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it’s a retelling of Ramayana from Sita’s point of view”, the source further told. Also Read - Ranveer Singh to Play Ravana in Alaukik Desai's Mythological Film ‘Sita’? Deets Inside

This is how Twitterati reacted:

Reacting to the same, several netizens took to social media to slam the makers. A user tweeted, “She is not suitable for the role of Mata Sita… Kareena Kapoor looks too old & haggard. Moreover, she can never get the innocent & mesmerizing look of Mata Sita ..Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan can come n abuse me here & make me famous.”

Another one wrote: “Please for god sake. Its a disgrace to ramayana if she plays sita’s role. To play sita one has to be a hindu to carry out that unique role. Many other talent artiste available. Y #KareenaKapoorKhan”.