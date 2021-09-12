Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her profession, acting. She was having a busy Sunday as she was back on Laal Singh Chaddha sets. She took to Instagram to share a couple of stories from the set.Also Read - Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Worship Ganpati in New Home - Photos

Back in October 2020, Kareena had posted on Instagram about how she has wrapped up her film. She posted that picture with Amir Khan. With her new uploads, it looks like the plan has undergone some changes and she is back to shoot.

She shared a couple of pictures with her team. Her story caption read,” Laal Singh Chaddha,” with a heart emoji. Another caption read, “Back with my loves.” Also Read - Saba Ali Khan Breaks Silence on Saif-Kareena Being Trolled For Naming Son Jehangir

Check out the Pictures Here:

Last year, Karena uploaded a picture with Aamir Khan, her co-star. The caption read,” And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Next Luxury Fashion is Comfort Vibe Setter, Wears Rs 61K T-Shirt

This film, Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of a famous Hollywood film Forrest Gump. This film has eminent actors like Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh.