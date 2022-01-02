Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is close friends with her husband Saif Ali Khan‘s sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. When the four of them get together, they’re a force to be reckoned with in terms of entertainment. The loving family gets together on a regular basis to celebrate various occasions, and their photos leave their fans stunned. Bebo, Saif, Soha, and Kunal got together on New Year’s Eve to wave farewell to 2021 and greet 2022 with lots of craziness, and plenty of food. Kalyug fame recently shared a photo with his wifey, and guess who applauded his captioning skills.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Is New Year Ready With Her Red Pyjamas, Enjoys ‘The last supper’ With Saif, Soha and Kunal

Kunal Kemmu shared a photo of himself hugging his wifey Soha Ali Khan on his Instagram account. In the photo, they both looked stunning. Kunal slew in a blue kurta with white pants and brown shoes, while Soha looked great in an orange and white maxi dress. The Golmaal 3 actor captioned his photo, "पति पत्नी और पंखा #jabrafan" with a wink emoji.

Take a look at Kunal Kemmu’s post for wifey:

Bollywood diva and Kemmu’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the post as she wrote, “I can see you have upped your caption game.” He replied, “Learning from the best you see.”

Check this out:

The two have worked together in the Bollywood comedy film Golmaal 3. Kareena Kapoor will star alongside Aamir Khan in the next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

