Mumbai: Extending best wishes to their mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor on her 74th birthday, actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday said that they love her more than any words can describe and she is their strength. Karisma posted an adorable photo of her mother posing with her and her star sister Karisma. In the picture, the three beauties are seen standing and posing at Bebo's home. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote: "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world… my mother." Adding a touch of sass to her post, Kareena made an ROFL promise to her mother on her 74th birthday, which reads like this: "Lolo and I will of course trouble you forever… that's what mothers are for."

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wished Babita on her birthday with this emotional post: "Happy birthday to our mama ❤️ we love you more than any words can describe

Keep rocking !"

Check both the posts here: