While the COVID-19 pandemic has shut almost the entire globe to safeguard humanity, people are finding ways to stay in touch with their friends and families. From playing games online with friends to spending hours over video calls, people have found their way to stay connected. One such BFF group, who is making sure to stay together yet maintaining social distancing and lockdown, is Bollywood's 'girl gang'. Yes, we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

These girls stand with each other through thick and thin, and even through this scary time of Coronavirus pandemic. Reminiscing the times when Kareena Kapoor Khan could go out and have fun with her girl gang, she shared a throwback picture. The picture posted by the Jab We Met actor featured her and her star sister Karisma Kapoor along with Kareena's best buddy Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora.

While Bebo is seen slaying the all-black look with her overcoat layering on her midi dress, beauty queen Malaika is seen wearing a white T-shirt dress with a black sleeveless shrug. Lolo, on the other hand, could be seen sporting a simple yet elegant look with a pink floral top paired with black trousers and Amrita is seen wearing a spaghetti dress.

The entire gang of the stunning divas were high on fashion with their shoes and accessories. “We’ve gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can’t deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday,” the ‘Good Newwz’ actor wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the marvelous picture:



The four beauties of the Bollywood industry enjoy a great bond and friendship and are usually seen chilling together. Earlier in the initial days of the lockdown, they were also seen napping together at the same time but at their respective houses.