After Riddhima Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared an emotional post on actor Rishi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of young Rishi Kapoor posing with his brother Randhir Kapoor. She wrote, “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle.” Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Property Breakup: Actor Leaves Behind Enormous Wealth And The 'Kapoor' Legacy

Rishi Kapoor passed away at 8:45 am on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia cancer. The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last, his family said in a statement. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The statement further read, “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old. He wrote, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the web series The Body on Netflix.