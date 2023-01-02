Kareena Kapoor Khan’s New Year Was All About Family, Fashion And Expensive Celebration – See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to celebrate in style and that's what she did when she travelled with her family to Switzerland to ring in the new year festivities after three years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's New Year Was All About Family, Fashion And Expensive Celebration - See Pics

Kareena Kapoor’s New Year Pics: Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate New Year in her fancy avatar with the family in Switzerland. The actor partied with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh on New Year’s eve as the family travelled to Gstaad to ring in the New Year festivities this year. The popular Bollywood couple welcomed 2023 in Switzerland after a gap of three years due to the pandemic.

Kareena took to her social media account to drop a few photos from the celebrations in which she looked absolutely radiant. The actor wore a green sequinned high-slit dress while the men dressed up in tuxedos. The family radiated royalty in their pictures that are now going viral on social media.

CHECK KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN’S NEW YEAR PARTY PICS:

EMBED

Kareena and Saif have been sharing many pictures from their expensive holiday in Switzerland. From giving a glimpse of Saif being obsessed with Fondue to Taimur’s goofy antics, Bebo has been keeping her fans updated with her holiday shenanigans.

While Kareena was celebrating the New Year in Switzerland, her Bollywood friends enjoyed the festivities at different places in India. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor welcomed 2023 in Ranthambore with family members while Karan Johar and others celebrated in Dubai. For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, it was a cozy New Year bash at their Mumbai home. How did you celebrate your New Year?