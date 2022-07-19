Kareena Kapoor Not Pregnant: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo with a baby bump has gone viral on social media and fans have been speculating that this is the actress’ third pregnancy. In the photo shared by a friend, Kareena is seen wearing a black bodycon top and her tummy came out which made fans’ imagination go wild. Soon after the photo broke on the internet, media started stating that Bebo is expecting her third child. Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the rumours and took to her Instagram handle to clarify that she is NOT pregnant! The reason behind her big tummy is wine and pasta. Kareena wrote, “It’s the pasta and wine guys ..Calm down. I Am NOT Pregnant Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country . BA Enjoy. KKK.”Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is Pregnant Again? 5 Times Bebo Hid Her Baby Bump in Media Recently

Kareena's manager also reacted to the rumours and confirmed that the actress is not pregnant. While responding to Mirchi, Bebo's manager said, "The news is untrue. Looks like someone morphed the picture, the news is not true at all."

Viral Photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby bump:



Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a gala time with her friends and family in London. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.