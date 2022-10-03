Kareena Kapoor Khan had an unpleasant experience after a guy manhandled her at the Mumbai airport. While traveling to London, Kareena was mobbed by fans and one of them was this guy who tried to put his hand on Kareena’s shoulder so that he could take a selfie. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s staff was quick to react and pushed his hand away from Kareena. The video has been shared by one of the ones where frightened Kareena looked uncomfortable. Also, the internet came out in support of Bebo and called out such behaviour. One user wrote: “This is not right. Fans should know how to behave.” Another one commented, “Fans should know their limits.” “People have gone made or what? Have some decency,” wrote a third user.Also Read - Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3: Not Even Rs 50 Crore For Hrithik Roshan's Film in Opening Weekend - Check Detailed Collection Report

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. This marks her debut on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta’s thriller project. Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again. Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Hints About Possible Sequel to Action-Drama