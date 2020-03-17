Documenting her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan‘s love for reading, Bollywood’s gorgeous actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared a self-quarantine picture from the personal library of the star couple. The 39-year-old actor shared two pictures – one of Saif reading a book and the other one of herself Instagramming. In another, Saif could be seen wearing a comfortable white kurta-pyjama while Kareena is seen slaying a no make-up look wearing a plain black top and loose hair. Saif’s bookshelf had a picture of the couple’s son Taimur Ali Khan in the background. “Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week… While I Instagram,” Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

This marks twelfth post on her newly launched Instagram profile. The Jab We Met actor made her Instagram debut on March 6. The number of followers on Bebo’s profile shot up to over 1.9 Million within a few days of her joining the medium. Kareena will next be seen on the big screen opposite megastar Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is an adaptation of Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

Comments from friends and family poured in on Kareena’s Instagram post, which garnered more than 3 lakh likes in just over an hour. Her sister Karisma Kapoor left hearts, while best friend Amrita Arora wrote, “Hello from the other side.” Her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu called her “caption queen”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Rumoured Couple Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra Step Out in Mumbai to Distribute Food, Video Goes Viral

The Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a “notified disaster”. As of now, the total cases of coronavirus reported in India is over 120, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases followed by Kerala.