Kareena Kapoor Khan Viral Pregnant Photo: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother of two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress who is on a vacation in London with Saif Ali Khan and kids is making headlines at present for being pregnant for the third time. Yes, you read it right! A photo of Kareena and Saif with a friend in London has gone viral where Bebo's baby bump is visible so clearly. The pregnancy rumours sparked after this picture went viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s viral baby bump pic:

Kareena and Saif spotted in London with friends pic.twitter.com/HBhGOQvKtm — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) July 15, 2022



As soon as the photo went viral, netizens started scrolling Kareena Kapoor Khan's feed and realised that she is cleverly hiding her baby bump in media. A photo of Bebo with Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, and Amrita Arora also shows the 3 Idiots actress is cleverly hiding her baby bump.

5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Hid Her Baby Bump in Public

We stalked Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent pictures on Instagram and look how evidently she has tried covering up her baby bump during all her recent outings. Be it by holding Jeh on her arm or by standing behind her friend, Kareena has made sure she doesn't click a full-length picture. And even if she's clicked one or two, she has tried picking on darker/safer shades or keeping her hand in front. Here check out her pictures and you will know what we're trying to say.

1. When Kareena partied with her friends

2. Kareena hides her baby bump cleverly here!

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan hid her baby bump as she posed with Karisma Kapoor

4. Kareena Kapoor knows the trick to get clicked

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore loose clothes to hide her baby bump

Well, there is no confirmation on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s third pregnancy. We wonder if the third child will be a nawab or begum of Pataudi.