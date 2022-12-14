Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan Lock Lips Outside Their Home in Infront of Taimur, PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for almost a decade and the spark in their marriage is still alive. See their lip kiss photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted hanging around at their Mumbai house premises. They were papped having a cute romantic moment together. Paparazzi made sure to click Kareena and Saif when they were locking lips, while their elder son Taimur Ali Khan hung on his daddy’s shoulder. The couple seemed to have spent a good time today as in the pictures we can see them kissing each other on the lips.

The PDA looked romantic as well as funny because of Taimur, the way he was using the phone hung upside down on Saif’s shoulders. The pictures are definitely cute and give us couple goals.

Check photos of Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan kissing each other on the lips:

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a grey hoodie and black yoga pants. She completed her casual look with a pinkish-red cap. She was on a call when the actress was clicked by the paps stationed outside her residence.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost a decade with two adorable kids. The spark in their marriage is still alive!