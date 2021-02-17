Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second baby is coming soon as the countdown has started by actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan. She recently took to her Instagram stories to give a shout-out to his Saif and Bebo before the arrival of their baby. She shared a popular Quadfather meme on Instagram, and wrote 3…2…1 timer that indicates a countdown. The second baby of Kareena and Saif can come anytime soon. The Tandav actor is called the Quadfather because, with the arrival of the new baby, he will be a father to four kids (Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan). Quadfather meme started with Soha Ali Khan’s post when the couple announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. Also Read - Spotted on February 15, 2021: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Spotted Together On Valentine's | Kareena Kapoor & More



A few days ago, Kareena’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that the Good Newzz actor’s due date is around February 15. When a portal asked about the delivery date, Randhir said, “She is due around 15th February.” Expressing his excitement to turn grandfather (nana) yet again, Randhir said that the family is looking forward to the new addition in the family. A source close to the family revealed that even the crib has been placed already. Her bags are even packed to welcome the second baby anytime soon.

It was earlier reported that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan haven’t thought about the name of the second child beforehand as she thinks that invites trolls. In an episode of What Women Want, Kareena said that after all the controversy that was caused by her first child, Taimur’s name, they have decided to wait until the baby arrives.