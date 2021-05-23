Mumbai: India is battling the worst health crisis of all time. Amid this all, it is important for the people not to lost hope and to take all possible precautions. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took to social media asking fans to do the same. Also Read - Karnataka Makes Negative COVID Report Mandatory For Those Entering State

Kareena posted a selfie in Instagram stories and asked fans to stay at home, stay safe and not lose hope. Bebo looks stunning in a top with unicorn print and minimalistic make-up.

This is not the first time that Kareena took to social media sharing her advice for fans. A couple of weeks back, Kareena took to social media sharing information on how to deal with Covid-19 anxiety. Back then, she shared a post and wrote, "Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind." In another Instagram story, she had also shared some points for taking care of toddlers in these difficult times.

Bebo has been repeatedly sharing information on her social media accounts regarding the coronavirus outbreak. In April this year, she urged her fans to get vaccinated via proper online registration. She also expressed disappointment over people who don’t understand the ‘Gravity of the situation’. She took to social media and wrote, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”